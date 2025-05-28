World War Z VR Prepares For The Fight Of Your Life Later This Year

World War Z VR reimagines the popular zombie shooter this summer on Quest and Steam.

Developed by Saber Interactive, World War Z VR reimagines the studio's flatscreen zombie shooter of the same name, amping up the intensity by letting you blast the undead from a first-person perspective. Unlike its predecessor, World War Z VR won't launch with multiplayer and instead offers a high-octane single-player campaign, with Saber Interactive noting that players will face hordes of up to '200 zombies on screen at a time.'

Across reimagined versions of New York, Tokyo and Marseille, players will have the choice of seven unique characters to play as, with each option providing different weapons and perks. There are also difficulty settings available to toggle for those looking to tweak their experience further, alongside special challenges as zombies adapt to these environments.

World War Z VR is launching on the wider Meta Quest platform and Steam on August 12 for $19.99. Those who pre-order the game will also receive a bonus Golden Skin Pack with four gold-skinned weapons. Additionally, Steam users can purchase the flatscreen game and VR edition through a discounted bundle.