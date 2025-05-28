When asked about PS VR2 games in development, Sony's Insomniac Games responded "We do not have plans for this."

The response came on X, and the context of the question was an Insomniac post welcoming summer interns.

UploadVR has reached out to Sony to confirm that this means Insomniac is not working on a PlayStation VR2 game, and we'll update this article if we get a response.

We do not have plans for this. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 27, 2025

From its founding in the late 90s until 2016, Insomniac mainly developed PlayStation games on contract from Sony, including the Spyro, Resistance, and Ratchet & Clank series.

While it continued to release a few flatscreen PlayStation games, from 2016 to 2019 Insomniac also released four PC VR games for the Oculus Rift on contract from Facebook. In order, these were:

Edge of Nowhere, a third person gamepad-controlled adventure game based on H.P. Lovecraft's At the Mountains of Madness. It launched very soon after the Rift itself, and is considered one of its best launch-window titles.

Feral Rites, a third person gamepad-controlled brawler where your character transforms into animals. It was not as well received as the studio's other VR games.

The Unspoken, a PvP magic dueling launch title for the Oculus Touch tracked controllers, considered by many to be one of the best VR games of all time.

Stormland, a sprawling open-world action-adventure shooter with support for 2 player co-op. One of the few AAA made-for-VR games available on PC, it launched six months after the Rift S, and alongside the Oculus Link feature of the original Oculus Quest.

Insomniac's close relationship with Facebook led to rumors that the company would acquire it. But instead it was Sony that acquired Insomniac, in 2019.

Given Insomniac's four Rift games and the success of the original PlayStation VR, many in the VR industry had expected Sony to leverage the studio to develop VR titles for a PlayStation VR2 on PS5 (both of which were only rumors at the time). Some had even hoped Insomniac could bring its Rift games over to PlayStation VR, though it's likely Facebook owns those IPs.

None of this happened, of course. Insomniac's VR games remain exclusively on Meta's PC VR store, and the studio hasn't released any VR game on PlayStation. Instead, since acquisition, the studio has continued to release Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank flatscreen games, and is currently working on a flatscreen Wolverine game.

That Wolverine game does not yet have a release year, nevermind date, suggesting Insomniac is fully focused on its development. And based on the reply on X, it won't be getting PS VR2 support, and nor is the studio working on a PS VR2 game in secret.

While Sony leveraged other PlayStation Studios to deliver Horizon Call of the Mountain and Gran Turismo 7 in VR at PS VR2's launch, since then the headset has mainly relied on third-party games, with the exception of the My First Gran Turismo free-to-play release.

Insomniac's response comes four months after former Sony executive Shuhei Yoshida said he was "sorry" for being "wrong" about PS VR2. Since that statement though, Sony has cut the price of the headset from $550 to $400, and it's currently on sale for $350 for the next two weeks as part of Days Of Play 2025.

PlayStation VR2 has also seen a steady stream of major titles arrive over the past year, including Metro Awakening, Alien: Rogue Incursion, Skydance's Behemoth, and the exclusive new VR version of the Hitman: World Of Assassination Trilogy. Its new $400 price has seen developers report a noticeably larger player base, leading others to port their Quest titles to the platform, including recently Ghosts of Tabor and UNDERDOGS.