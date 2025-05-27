Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR Game Coming To Quest & Steam In 2026

Gorn 2 development studio Cortopia revealed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is coming to Quest and PC VR in 2026.

A teaser trailer doesn't show any gameplay, though there are a few screenshots revealed on the store pages on Quest and Steam for wishlisting. Beyond Frames Entertainment is listed as the publisher. Cortopia previously worked on Escaping Wonderland, Wands, and Down The Rabbit Hole.

For TMNT, the official text explains that you can "Don the mask of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo in the first ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR game."

"In the vacuum left by Shredder's demise, the Foot Clan's grip tightens on the streets you once called home. It’s time to reclaim what's yours," the description explains. "Master each Turtle's signature weapon with precision strikes and blocks in this first-person action adventure."

The game promises "fluid parkour" and "fan-favorite villains" as well as co-op play with up to three others.

We'll dig up more details as we can, but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is suddenly one of the most anticipated VR games coming in 2026.