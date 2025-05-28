Team Beef is (unofficially) porting the PC gaming classic Counter-Strike 1.6 to Quest and Pico standalone headsets.

Counter-Strike is the latest project from the modding team that has brought a wide range of classic PC gaming titles to standalone VR, including Doom, Doom 3, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Quake, Quake 2, Quake 3, Tomb Raider, Duke Nukem 3D, and the Star Wars Jedi Knight series.

All of these ports require purchasing the original games on PC and then using SideQuest to install them onto your Quest, with the addition of Team Beef's modified code. John Carmack has tried to convince the now Microsoft-owned studio he once co-founded to let Team Beef sell those Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein games he originally programmed on Quest's official Horizon Store, even offering a $1 million guarantee, but it seems id Software isn't interested.

Counter-Strike was originally a mod for Half-Life, with the first beta released in 1999. During development, Valve acquired the mod and hired its creators, releasing it as a standalone game called Half-Life: Counter-Strike in 2000. Valve eventually dropped the Half-Life prefix, and by the time it was sold on Steam it was simply called Counter-Strike 1.6, coinciding with a major update.

Counter-Strike was a pivotal moment in the history of the multiplayer FPS genre, popularizing the formula of team-based tactical objectives with realistic weapons in maps mimicking real-world settings and introducing the bomb defusal game mode, a departure from the fantastical deathmatch-focused twitch shooters of the 90s.

Team Beef's port is leveraging Xash3D FWGS, an open-source implementation of the GoldSrc engine Half-Life and Counter-Strike were built with. Crucially, Xash3D FWGS supports Android, the operating system at the core of Meta Horizon OS and Pico OS.

Team Beef says it will release a beta for its Patreon supporters "very soon", and uploaded more than 3 minutes of footage to YouTube.