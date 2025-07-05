XR News Roundup: DigiGods 2.0, Inter Solar 83, Spell Siege & More

Our latest edition of the XR News Roundup is live with more news across VR.

With VR gaming, Waltz of the Wizard is heading to Apple Vision Pro. Green Hell VR received a Quest 3 visual upgrade, DrakkenRidge revealed more about this retro-themed fantasy adventure, while Bootstrap Island received its latest major update. We launched a Humble Bundle for our upcoming Summer Showcase, and this week also saw us checking out Cave Crave, Prison Boss Prohibition, HexWind, Neolithic Dawn, and more.

On the hardware side, the Xbox Edition Quest 3S sold out almost as quickly as it arrived. Claims were made that an Apple Vision Air is coming in 2027, Bigscreen Beyond 2 began shipping to customers, and X-Arcade announced the X-Force Haptics Kit for VR pinball. Leaks also emerged for Meta's 'Celeste' HUD glasses that are expected to launch in October.

As always, you can subscribe to our weekly newsletter or check out our latest articles page for more. Otherwise, here's what we missed from the last few weeks.

DigiGods 2.0 Reboots The Social VR Sandbox On Quest

Following a series of major updates across the year, Squido Studio has released DigiGods 2.0 on Quest 2, Pro and 3/3S. The chaotic multiplayer game now includes redesigned avatars, a new tutorial with additional lore, a 16-player DigiCity hub with various activities, a new arcade mode, plus new tools and toys.

Inter Solar 83 Introduced Crafting To Its Latest Alpha Build

Inter Solar 83 released its latest alpha update for Patreon subscribers, adding crafting to the upcoming space exploration game alongside an O2 filter and degradation system, plus more. First Time Games also revealed that it's adding a non-VR mode alongside wider HOTAS support, and the developer states the former won't affect VR development.

Spell Siege Is A Magical Wave Defense Game Heading To Quest

Spell Siege by Cold Pie Games is a single-player wave defense game where you defend the Kingdom of Souspire. Using gesture-based spells cast through a magic wand, you play as a Fox called Enzo tasked with defending this world. That's heading to Quest in Q4 2025.

The Phoenix Gene Added An Easy Difficulty And Combat Rebalancing

Following last month's launch on Quest, narrative third-person shooter The Phoenix Gene from developer HEROmation recently released its first major update. That notably included an easy difficulty mode, two new roomscale gameplay modes, rebalancing for boss fights, and more.

Astrea Launch New Label Focused On Casual VR Experiences

Astrea Immersive, best known for working on short interactive experiences like Gundam: Silver Phantom and Astra, has launched a new label focused on more casual experiences. Ariane Studios has already released two games, including sandbox simulator Worst Food Truck and Jabu Jabu, the latter currently being a mobile-only game on Horizon Worlds.

After further stories? Here's everything else we've recently seen.

If you'd like to inform us about a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.