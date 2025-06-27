Quest 3S Xbox Edition Sold Out From Meta

Meta.com lists the Quest 3S Xbox Edition as sold out after going on sale three days earlier.

Best Buy in the United States still lists the $400 limited-edition device as available to buy, though with an unusual delivery or pickup window beginning July 10. If someone tries buying through BestBuy.com, please comment below about when you bought and when they plan to deliver. In the United Kingdom, the Xbox edition still shows as available to pick up same day at some locations. If you've purchased it through some other retailer, please share as well. I ordered the Xbox edition on Tuesday from Meta and it was delivered early Friday. It sits on the shelf now, unopened, near an unopened Quest 2 I received after my previous headset bricked around Christmas.

Meta now tells people they can buy a Quest 3 or 3S to play Xbox. While Quest 3S bundled with an Xbox controller represents a refined vision of both the original Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest, it also might effectively mark an end of an era, with my colleague David Heaney pointing out on our VR Download broadcast this week this headset included the same lens technology as the 2018 Oculus Go.

Meanwhile, a new line of Horizon OS headsets are on the way from both Meta and third parties that are likely to build on some of the company's longest-brewing research innovations meant to project eyewear running Meta's software onto most human heads in the 2030s and 2040s.

eBay listings on Friday show some recent sales for the Xbox edition ranging from $300 for the kit with collectible Xbox controller removed (the same price as a normal 3S) and up to $600.