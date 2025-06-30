DrakkenRidge Is A Retro-Themed Fantasy VR Adventure Coming To Quest 3

DrakkenRidge is a retro-themed semi-open world VR adventure heading to Quest 3 this September.

Created by developer Garage Collective, whose previous VR titles include Stones of Harlath, Theta Legion and Shock Troops, DrakkenRidge entered pre-production back in 2022. As a Novice of the Mage Order, you're part of an ancient organization tasked with policing the use of magic. While this fantasy land now finds itself in a time of peace, the Order survives as a private militia maintaining law and order.

Playing as a Hunter, the main quest sees you operating across five uniquely themed islands known as the DrakkenRidge archipelago, working under the authority of the Duchy of Eaglemoore on Drakken Isle. You can explore these islands and nine different dungeons, solve puzzles, manipulate your environment and undertake various side quests, too.



As for combat, DrakkenRidge promises over 20 weapons. There's a mix of magical spellcasting using ancient runes, with new abilities being learned by “acquiring essences” from bosses and fallen enemies. Melee weaponry like swords, axes, daggers, and maces can be found, alongside ranged weapons like black powder guns or bows and arrows. Equipment is also upgradable as you advance from your Hunter's lodge.

Much like Stones of Harlath and Shock Troops, Garage Collective's next game adopts a retro-themed pixel art presentation. However, DrakkenRidge forgoes the billboarded sprites approach and instead uses fully animated 3D low-polygon models. The studio states this also allows them to implement a “fully dynamic” combat system,

We'll be keeping an eye on DrakkenRidge as we get closer to launch, and it's aiming for a September 4 release on Quest 3.