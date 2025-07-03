X-Arcade Announces X-Force Haptics Kit For Virtual Pinball Enthusiasts

X-Arcade is gearing up to launch the X-Force Haptics Kit, a DIY upgrade designed exclusively for the Arcade2TV-XR controller.



X-Arcade has already impressed us with their Arcade2TV-XR experience and with the upcoming X-Force Haptics Kit, the controller could be getting a major update for VR pinball enthusiasts. This DIY upgrade kit looks to add a new level of physicality to your virtual pinball gaming sessions, aiming to make them more immersive than ever.

Central to the X-Force Haptics Kit are four specially engineered haptic modules. Unlike traditional motor-based vibrations, these modules convert a game's audio signals into dynamic, real-time vibrations. Alongside these modules, the kit also includes two larger built-in speakers that are meant to enhance your VR pinball sessions with game sounds that can now come directly from the controller. The haptics are also reported to work independently of the speakers, with X-Arcade stating they provide undistorted sound playback in concert with the added vibrations from the haptics.

The X-Force Haptics upgrade kit also features a precision spring-loaded plunger, which is geared towards providing authentic ball launching mechanics and includes hall-effect sensors for accurate in-game response.

Additionally, X-Arcade is adding electromagnetic solenoids to simulate real-world flipper feedback, aiming to provide a more tactile response with every button press. A built-in motion sensor is now present that can detect physical nudges to let you naturally influence the game, just like you would if you're playing on a physical pinball machine in an arcade.

A new back panel featuring control knobs for adjusting volume and vibration intensity is being introduced too, meaning you can now customize the audio and haptics to fit your own personal style. X-Arcade states this upgrade was designed with gamers in mind and that the X-Force Haptics Kit is easy to install. We'll be testing how easy it is to build when a sample arrives closer to launch.

An official release date and pricing details have not yet been publicly announced, though pre-orders for the X-Force Haptics Kit will open soon. So, whether you’re navigating the many virtual pinball tables in Pinball FX VR or enjoying other arcade classics, the X-Force Haptics Kit hopes to elevate your VR pinball and arcade cabinet experiences.

Check back often for further updates as we'll share our hands-on experience with the kit once a review sample arrives.