We Are One receives a free 'Ghost Replay Update' today, letting you record your prior attempts on Quest and Steam.

Released two weeks ago, We Are One is a time loop shooter from developer Flat Head Studio. Published by Fast Travel Games, you are tasked with creating clones of yourself to stop mother nature from being destroyed by mechanical foes. As seen in the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, this new update lets you record loops, so you can rewatch these moments and share them with others.

We recommended We Are One in our recent review. Though we believed that "the puzzles are on the easier side," we considered the gameplay mechanics to be "suprisingly intuitive."

The puzzles are on the easier side, but remain fun to solve nonetheless and should challenge players to think outside the box. The shooting elements complement the puzzle-solving nicely, providing a satisfying physical challenge beyond the intellectual one.

We Are One is available now on the Meta Quest platform and PC VR via Steam.