Walkabout Mini Golf Will Visit Tinseltown With Passport Hollywood DLC Course

The third course in Walkabout Mini Golf's Passport series takes a trip back to the golden age of filmmaking.

The thirty-ninth course for Walkabout Mini Golf has been confirmed to be Passport: Hollywood. This is the third Passport entry, following trips to Venice and Tokyo. This new DLC is scheduled for March 12 for $4.99.

Prior to VR development, the team at Mighty Coconut spent ten years working in animation and VFX for Hollywood features and series. Many of its current team members have film backgrounds, so Passport Hollywood doubles as a love letter to the company's cinematic roots.

March 12 is also three days before the annual Academy Awards, so the timing for this course lines up with an increased attention on the filmmaking industry.

Passport Hollywood is the first DLC for Walkabout under its new pricing structure, which was announced as part of a restructuring within Mighty Coconut following a twenty-five percent staff layoff. There will also be a reduction in DLC courses in 2026, going from seven to six and development of the iOS version will sunset sometime in the near future.

We will have full coverage of the Passport Hollywood course when it releases next week.

Walkabout Mini Golf is available on Steam, PSVR2, Quest, Pico, and Apple App Store. The game is also available as part of Meta's Horizon+ subscription service.