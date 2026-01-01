VRChat Set A New Concurrent User Record On New Year's Eve

More people than ever before chose VRChat to ring in the New Year.

VRChat broke its concurrently connected user record as the year flipped from 2025 to 2026 in various time zones, according to figures posted on social media by the head of community.

As the New Year rolled across the United States from December 31 at 11:59 pm to January 1 at 12:00 am, from Eastern Time to Pacific Time, VRChat's servers supported nearly 150,000 staying online in various spaces together concurrently.

VRChat's long-time head of community Tupper posted on Bluesky that Japan saw a surprisingly high peak figure over the holiday, with no specific number provided, as well as specific peak numbers across the four time zones dividing up the United States for concurrently connected users:

Eastern: 147226

Central: 148886

Mountain: 141184

Pacific: 127708

While VRChat doesn't always detail how many users access the service in headset versus traditional flat interfaces, the figures help ground the narrative around VR headset use. Tupper noted that "normal weekend" use of VRChat in recent times has seen around "120-125K CCU at peaks."

As Bigscreen Beyond 2 continues scaling production of its ultralight headset design in 2026 and Valve prepares to sell the lightweight modular Steam Frame as well, we'll be curious to see where VRChat's peak figures land on January 1, 2027.

If you were in VRChat for New Year's Eve, please share in the comments below the name of the space you chose to be in to celebrate the new year. And for those outside VR who still might not see the overall trend here, did the people who stood freezing under the lights of Times Square in New York for most of New Year's Eve spend their time any better than the people cozy at home wearing Bigscreen Beyond 2 to visit VRChat?