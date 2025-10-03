Titan Isles Update Gives The Bullet Hell Co-Op Adventure A New Game+ Mode

Titan Isles receives a New Game+ mode with harder enemies in today's update.

Following last week's launch on Quest and Steam for Titan Isles, Psytec Games has released its first update for the bullet hell adventure game. That introduces a New Game+ mode with harder enemies and increased chip values, plus adjustments to the Trident Titan Boss' laser targeting. Other changes include promised progression issue fixes with cross-platform multiplayer.

Set in a ruined world shattered after the mysterious Titans suddenly awaken, Titan Isles supports solo play and four-player co-op as you take down these enormous threats. You can choose one of four Exo Suits that each provide a unique secondary means of traversal, alongside unique weapons such as rifles, cannons or a bow and arrow.

We praised it in our recent review on Quest 3, considering it to be “a strong VR action adventure” worth exploring while believing bosses would benefit from more variety. While this update introduces new screens in the Clouds Edge bar, ads for other games are still visible.

Titan Isles delivers a compelling action adventure that's equally enjoyable in co-op and single-player. While the bosses and stage design could use more variety and the racing area's adverts detract from the immersion, it's the most fun I've personally had with a VR co-op experience since Dungeons of Eternity.

Titan Isles is available now on Steam and Quest, while the PlayStation VR2 version will follow in 2026.