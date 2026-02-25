Titan Isles Launches Today On PlayStation VR2

The PlayStation VR2 port of Titan Isles has blasted its way onto Sony's headset.

Today, Psytec Games has released their high-mobility action-adventure shooter Titan Isles on Sony's PlayStation VR2. The game lands just twelve days after Psytec announced its PS VR2 release date.

Designed to make the most of PS5's hardware, the PS VR2 port runs at a native 90fps on base PS5, boosted to 120fps on PS5 Pro. The devs also confirmed that both the base and Pro versions utilize native resolution and eye-tracked foveated rendering for maximum visual clarity. Psytec Games has also made the most of the PS5 controller's adaptive triggers, giving each weapon its own resistance, plus headset haptics and full bHaptics support.

We previously reviewed Titan Isles when it debuted on Meta Quest, and found it to be "a compelling action adventure that's equally enjoyable in co-op and single-player." Our reviewer went on enthusiastically, writing that Titan Isles was "the most fun I've personally had with a VR co-op experience since Dungeons of Eternity."

Titan Isles is available starting today on the PS VR2 store at a cost of $24.99. The game is also available on Steam and Quest.