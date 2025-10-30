Thief VR: Legacy Of Shadow Gets December Launch On Quest, Steam & PS VR2

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow sees the legendary stealth series return this December on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.

Developed by Maze Theory and published by Vertigo Games, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is a new entry set directly between the original Thief trilogy and its 2014 reboot. Starring a new protagonist called Magpie, with Stephen Russell returning as Thief's original protagonist, Garrett, you find yourself fighting back against the city's tyrannical ruler, Baron Ulysses Northcrest. As seen in a new gameplay trailer, it's now arriving on December 4.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is being developed with assistance from Eidos-Montréal. Featuring open design and non-linear levels, Magpie's journey sees her uncover a legendary artifact where her only ally is darkness. Clearing levels involves utilizing a range of abilities and tools like water arrows for extinguishing far-off light sources, lockpicking, and more.

Detailing its history further on PlayStation Blog, Creative Director at Eidos-Montréal Steven Gallagher confirmed that near the end of Thief's 2014 reboot, the studio tried creating a playable demo for the first PlayStation VR headset. However, Gallagher cites the team's inexperience with VR back then as why this never went further.

“Towards the end of Thief (2014), Eidos-Montréal tried creating their own playable VR demo as part of Sony’s Project Morpheus, the first iteration of PlayStation VR. Unfortunately, we weren’t particularly experienced in making VR back then, so the overall product ended up being a bit hard to play.”

Vertigo Games also released a first look at gameplay on Meta Quest, which you can see below.

So far, we've been encouraged by this upcoming VR entry, and we went hands-on with the PlayStation VR2 edition last month in our Thief VR preview. Though we expressed skepticism about Maze Theory and Vertigo Games meeting its then-2025 release window, we considered the two demo levels to be “a promising start.”

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow reaches Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2 on December 4.