Thief Simulator VR: Heist Crew Sneaks on Meta Quest Soon

The follow up to Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street promises to build on the best parts of its predecessor with procedural generation and chaotic multiplayer.

3R Games, also known for Cave Crave and Besiege VR, announced a new Thief Simulator title on a recent post on X.com, saying Heist Crew is being "built on the best mechanics of Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street." From the description of the Meta Quest listing, crews will have a limited time to break into homes on procedurally generated maps, scoring points both as teammates and individuals.

Due to the individual scoring system, 3R says betrayal will be a part of Heist Crew's gameloop, with teammates turning on each other to raise their own individual scores.

Thief Simulator was originally ported to PC VR by Playway, in partnership with Gameboom. 3R Games took over developmental duties for Greenview Street on Meta Quest with Playway listed as a publisher.

Thief Simulator: Heist Crew can be wishlisted now on Meta Quest. At the time of this article, there is no information on ports for other platforms, release date, or price. Greenview Street is available on PS VR2 for $24.99 and Meta Quest for $19.99.