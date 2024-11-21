The Thrill Of The Fight 2 Multiplayer Out Now In Early Access On Quest

The multiplayer mode for a "fully-reimagined" sequel to The Thrill of the Fight is available now in early access.

The Thrill of the Fight 2 features head-to-head boxing from today's early access release, launching for $10 on the Meta Horizon Store.

"Single player content and further improvements to multiplayer are in development and will be added over time during early access," Halfbrick Studios announced.

The game is available from today resulting from a collaboration between Halfbrick Studios and The Thrill of the Fight creator Ian Fitz, with the developers describing its release as "the start to the development journey" while looking for feedback from early access buyers interested in testing the game's claims of "authentic, true-to-life physics" in multiplayer with customizable avatars and a spectator app available on a connected PC.

The aim with the multiplayer sequel is to be "the most realistic boxing simulator on any gaming platform" following an "overwhelmingly positive" rating on Steam for the single-player original, released in 2016, as well as high ratings for the Quest version as well.

We'll jump in the ring as soon as we can, but let us know in the comments below what you think if you jump in before us.