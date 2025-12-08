The Boys: Trigger Warning Comes To PlayStation VR2 & Quest 3 In 2026

ARVORE revealed an adaptation of The Boys is coming to VR with cast members from the TV show lending their voices.

Brazil-based ARVORE is the studio behind the Pixel Ripped series and they've teamed with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality as publisher on a "stealth-action" VR game coming in 2026. The Boys is about to enter its final season on Amazon next year, though Amazon's association with the VR project appears to be simply as a producer for the show.

I'm getting a Five Nights At Freddy's meets BioShock vibe from the reveal trailer, which shows a theme park ride setting for its pre-rendered sections before meeting Homelander. Developers say the game "introduces an original character who accidentally uncovers a grotesque Vought secret that turns a family outing into carnage. Forced to become a Supe, the player joins The Boys to infiltrate Vought and take revenge in the most chaotic way possible. Blending stealth and combat with the franchise’s signature dark humor, the VR title delivers a new story rooted in the world fans love."

The full announcement trailer is embedded below and I've cut what looks like the available gameplay video above. Actors including Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett) and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) reprise their roles with a "twisted interpretation" of Soldier Boy from Jensen Ackles.

We'll be curious to go hands-on with Trigger Warning as soon as we can. With Stranger Things VR out now, Deadpool VR available now and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the way, there's a wide range tonally to adapt TV and movies to VR and we'll be curious where ARVORE lands when it comes to representing The Boys.

Wishlists and pre-ordering are available on the PlayStation Store and Quest.