The Amusement Is Coming To Quest & PC VR Next Month

The Amusement, a VR narrative adventure game, is launching on Quest and PC VR in April.

ARTE France and German VR studio Curvature Games have confirmed that their VR narrative adventure, The Amusement, will be launched on April 16.

The game puts players in the shoes of Samantha Burkhart, a young woman who returns to her late father's derelict amusement park to solve puzzles, resurrect the park's broken rides, and work through the riddle of her family's troubled past.

We recently previewed a demo of The Amusement, which released as part of Steam Next Fest, and found it to be a captivating experience with just one simple flaw: its omission of smooth locomotion detracts from an otherwise wonderful puzzle game.

Still, our writer concluded, "If you enjoy story-based puzzle games and have been waiting for a new one after last year's stellar Ghost Town, this is one to watch."

The Amusement is coming to Meta Quest and Steam on April 16.