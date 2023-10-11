Sushi Ben Takes Your Order Next Week On Quest

Sushi Ben brings a 3D manga adventure to VR next week on Quest, and other platforms are "soon to come."

Developed by Big Brane Studios, Sushi Ben is a narrative adventure game written by Hatoful Boyfriend's creator, Hato Moa. Presenting this story across 3D manga panels with full Japanese voice acting, you're tasked with convincing locals to visit your favorite sushi restaurant and save it from going out of business. You can watch new gameplay footage in the trailer below:

Saving the restaurant involves more than simply cooking, though. Sushi Ben tasks you with helping out the residents of Kotobuki Town to earn their trust, splitting between different activities like fishing, bug catching, dog walking and ghost hunting. Different narrative encounters are also promised depending on how your interactions unfold with the townspeople.

Sushi Ben reaches the Meta Quest platform on October 19, and the developer states "other platforms like PSVR, HTC and PC VR are soon to come."