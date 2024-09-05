Live Out Your Hollywood Dreams in Stunt Double Joe McFlash On Quest

Stunt Double Joe McFlash takes you into the "adrenaline-charged world" of Hollywood's titular stunt driver in VR.

Developed by Moonshine Games, the UK-based solo developer behind indie VR games like Connor and Bobble Wobble, its latest title is a new action-driving game called Stunt Double Joe McFlash. This Hollywood-inspired adventure lets you step into the shoes of a celebrated stuntman who's guesting on a popular late-night talk show. You can check out the launch trailer here:

You'll take on the role of McFlash as he relives some of his most beloved stunts across five films on-air. With each stunt serving as its own level, you'll step into his shoes as he recounts his greatest hits through snowy forests, arid deserts, and tight city streets.

Even just reading the level descriptions, you can tell that Stunt Double Joe McFlash pays homage to classics like Mad Max and Dukes of Hazard. Expect the hallmarks of classic blockbusters: slow-motion car jumps, explosions, and muscle cars.

If you're interested in picking up this high-octane trip down memory lane, Stunt Double Joe McFlash is available now on the Meta Quest store.