SteamVR Beta Now Automatically Installs The Oasis Driver For Windows MR Headsets

Valve updated SteamVR Beta to automatically install the Oasis driver for Windows MR headsets on Windows 11 24H2 and above.

If you missed it, a few days ago a lone Microsoft employee released an unofficial SteamVR driver for Windows MR headsets, called Oasis, re-enabling their use on Windows 11.

The Oasis driver arrived just under one year after Microsoft started rolling out Windows 11 24H2, which completely removed support for Windows MR. This meant Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung PC VR headset owners could no longer use their headset at all, not even on Steam, since Windows MR had its own runtime and only supported SteamVR through a shim.

Matthieu Bucchianeri's Oasis solved this problem, for free.

Now, Valve has released SteamVR Beta 2.13.1, and it will install the Oasis driver automatically when you try to use SteamVR with a Windows MR headset on Windows 11 24H2 or above.

This means that even people who haven't heard about the Oasis driver, and Microsoft's decision, will be able to use a Windows MR headset on SteamVR.

It's easy to forget that most VR headset owners don't actively follow VR news. Had Valve not made this change, people who bring an old Windows MR headset out of a closet, or pick one up secondhand, might not have realized why it wasn't working.

Here are the full release notes for SteamVR Beta 2.13.1:

SteamVR:

• Fix a crash that could occur when the AMD GPU driver was installed but no AMD GPU was present.

• Fixed compatibility mode bindings showing as custom bindings when they are remapped default bindings.

• Automatically prefer installing the Oasis Driver for Windows Mixed Reality when running on a Windows version too new to support the Windows driver.

• Roomview is independently enabled for VR vs non-VR gameplay.

• Minor UX improvements to improve consistency with Steam (window reflectivity, colors, etc).

• Added setting (general -> advanced) to disable IPD HUD.

• Reduced memory usage for user interface textures (improved performance).



SteamVR Home:

• Fixed crash when hosting or joining rooms.



Linux:

• Fix rare crash when attempting to load render models.

• Fix various URI links not working in menus (e.g. opening web console, setting OpenXR runtime).

• Fix settings crash when navigating to “Developer” in SteamVR Settings.



Steam Link:

• Fix excess CPU usage that could occur when the performance graph was never visible during a session.

• New frame pacing: Improves “popping,” judder, and other smoothness / latency issues for controllers or other animated content. Note this change does affect timing for VR applications on the host PC; please report any new gameplay issues.



OpenXR:

• Support XR_KHR_locate_spaces.

• Fixed a bug where apps that didn’t submit projection layers would see a 100ms wait on alternating frames with some drivers.

• When a requested time querying xrLocateSpace is outside of reasonable bounds, return XR_SUCCESS with an empty pose, instead of returning XR_ERROR_TIME_INVALID.

• Support XR_META_recommended_layer_resolution.



Developer:

• UX architecture improvements to improve consistency with Steam, including library versions and error handling.

• Improved UX for 'mirrored device debug rendering'.