COLD VR, Final Fury & Maestro Lead PC VR Demos For Steam Next Fest

COLD VR, Final Fury, and Maestro lead the way for PC VR demos in this week's Steam Next Fest.

Following similar events in February and June, the Steam Next Fest October Edition marks the third Next Fest this year. Live for one week and featuring nearly 40 PC VR games, our current highlights include the board game collection All On Board! and VR arcade fighter Final Fury. There's also COLD VR, which is basically Superhot VR reversed, and the classical music rhythm game Maestro.

As always, it's worth noting that there might be further PC VR games taking part in Steam Next Fest. Some games may not have their demos available at the time of writing, either. For now, here's the full list:

Steam Next Fest starts on October 14 at 10am PT, ending exactly one week later on October 21.