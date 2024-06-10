Steam Next Fest returns with a new selection of PC VR demos.

Kicking off today at 1oam PT, 2024's second Steam Next Fest following February's event features 24 PC VR games. The biggest highlight is Metal: Hellsinger VR, a rhythm shooter that involves moving and killing demons to the rhythmic beat. There's also Subside, an underwater exploration game we previously praised for feeling "intuitive and realistic," alongside Riven, Astro Hunters and On Point.

There might be further PC VR games taking part in Steam Next Fest, though Steam only showed us what we've listed below. That includes some returning titles from February's event, like Lushfoil Photography Sim and Jarpug, though most of these are new games. Some demos may not be available yet but for now, here's the full list of PC VR demos:

Steam Next Fest ends on June 17 at 10am PT.