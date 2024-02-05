Steam Next Fest is back once more with a fresh round of PC VR demos.

Kicking off 2024's first Steam Next Fest, we've spotted a few familiar names so far among this lineup. That includes physics-based puzzle platformer ArcSine, MyDearest's 3v3 "smack and shoot" Brazen Blaze, manga-inspired narrative adventure Sushi Ben and Vestiges: Fallen Tribes, which mixes auto battlers with a collectible card game.

There might be further PC VR games taking part in Steam Next Fest, though Steam only showed us what we've listed below. That includes one (Lushfoil Photography Sim) which doesn't currently mention SteamVR support. Some demos may not be available yet but for now, these are the PC VR games being highlighted:

Steam Next Fest ends on February 12 at 10am PT.