STARVAULT Review: Outstanding Free-To-Play MOBA Blasts Its Way Onto Steam

Originally launched on Meta Quest in November 2025 and now arriving on Steam, STARVAULT is a free-to-play online shooter that bills itself as VR's first true first-person MOBA.

Sometimes a game catches you completely off guard, even if it’s on the second time around.

When I first played STARVAULT during early access, I thought it was good. Polished, well made and full of potential, certainly, but not a game I expected to spend much time with. Well, fast forward about a year and I have somehow logged more than thirty hours into the Steam version in just two weeks.

Considering MOBAs are usually my least favorite type of online shooter, that should tell you everything you need to know. Theia Games have crafted something genuinely special here and, much to my surprise, I have found myself completely hooked.

The Facts



What is it?: A fast paced, strategic first person MOBA that shares gameplay elements with a hero shooter

Platforms: Meta Quest, SteamVR

Release Date: 27 November 2025 (Quest), 25 June 2026 (Steam)

Developer: Theia Games

Publisher: Theia Games

Price: Free to Play : A fast paced, strategic first person MOBA that shares gameplay elements with a hero shooter: 27 November 2025 (Quest), 25 June 2026 (Steam): Theia Games: Theia GamesFree to Play

Zero to Hero

The objective in STARVAULT is simple: destroy the enemy base before they destroy yours. However, it's never really that simple, as almost every minute of every match presents another decision that could influence the outcome. Your friendly NPC units – known as ‘Creeps’ – constantly push down the lanes, applying pressure to enemy defenses and creating opportunities for your team.

Venture away from the lanes and you'll find more powerful ‘Jungle Creeps’ that offer perks for your team. Timed objectives can swing momentum in your favor, while portals create new strategic opportunities throughout a match. Then there is the Titan, a giant stone automaton that, once defeated, can be piloted directly into the enemy's defenses with devastating results.

What makes STARVAULT so compelling is the way all of these systems interact. Every match becomes a constant balancing act between farming experience, securing objectives, supporting teammates and knowing when to commit to a push. The game rewards skill, certainly, but the teams that consistently succeed are usually the ones making the smartest decisions. Understanding where you should be, what objective matters most and when to abandon one fight in favor of another often proves just as important as killing the enemy in front of you.

0:00 / 1:08 1× Gameplay footage captured on Quest 3

Fifty Shades Of Slay

At its heart, STARVAULT is a game about progression, both within individual matches and across your broader playtime. Every creep you defeat, every objective you secure and every enemy hero you bring down contributes towards making your character stronger. Leveling up unlocks new abilities, currency unlocks new items and before long your carefully chosen hero begins to evolve into something uniquely suited to your playstyle.

What I particularly enjoyed is that progression never feels automatic. Every match asks you to make meaningful decisions about how you want to develop your character. Do you lean harder into survivability? Double down on damage output? The item shop and ability upgrades provide enough flexibility that the same hero can feel quite different from one game to the next.

The game currently offers fifteen playable heroes and this is where STARVAULT truly excels.

0:00 / 0:18 1× STARVAULT's impressive roster of playable characters

While it follows many traditional MOBA conventions, the roster feels much closer to a hero shooter in practice. There are tanks, supports and damage dealers, but those labels only tell part of the story.

There’s a fully airborne drone, heroes that throw energy balls, blade-wielding assassins, heavy machine gunners and even mech units that move using arm-swing locomotion reminiscent of Gorilla Tag. One hero might use a grapple hook to reach inaccessible high ground and take the enemy apart from a distance, while another literally backflips into the enemy team hurling knives with deadly precision. No two characters feel alike, even when they fulfill a similar role within a team composition.

Even more impressively, all of them feel viable.

Balancing a roster this diverse cannot be easy, yet Theia Games have done an exceptional job of ensuring that every hero feels like they have a place within the game. Throughout my time with STARVAULT I never encountered a character that felt obviously overpowered, nor one that seemed remotely redundant.

Regardless of whether you're piloting a hoverboard-riding healer armed with twin pistols or a heavily armored frontline tank wielding an axe and shield, every character feels capable of contributing to victory. Moreover, in the right hands, each hero can become an absolute menace on the battlefield.

Playing The Long Game

I was fortunate enough to have access to all fifteen characters on Steam, allowing me to appreciate just how varied the roster is. On Quest, however, I followed the intended progression route and have unlocked a few characters the hard way – by grinding through gameplay.

While unlocking heroes requires a reasonable amount of grind, STARVAULT remains entirely devoid of pay-to-win mechanics. Every character can be earned simply by playing the game. Players can choose to accelerate progression with real money if they wish, but there is absolutely no requirement to do so.

The onboarding process is also very well thought out. Players have access to a hub world where they can experiment with every character before purchasing them. Tutorials, practice spaces and even a dedicated deathmatch arena allow you to familiarize yourself with heroes before committing your hard-earned currency.

This feature wasn't available when I first played the game and its inclusion has gone a long way towards making STARVAULT's considerable complexity more approachable for new players.

My only real criticism is that evenly matched games can become battles of attrition. Matches regularly stretch into the thirty-to-forty-minute range and can occasionally exceed that. For players like myself who often squeeze gaming into small windows of free time, this can be difficult.

If I could request anything from the developers, it would be to add a second, smaller map with all the same gameplay elements but designed around fifteen-to-twenty-minute matches. This would go a long way towards making STARVAULT even more appealing, particularly to those of us perennially short on time.

Comfort STARVAULT can be played seated or standing, and options and adjustments are available for movement and rotational vignette. Movement is predominantly administered either by stick based artificial locomotion or arm swing locomotion, with only one character offering teleport movement.

Strength In Numbers

Part of being an online title is the need for an active player base and I have been genuinely impressed by how healthy STARVAULT's community appears to be.

Whether jumping in during a lunch break or playing during peak evening hours, I consistently found other players online. In situations where player numbers are lower, bots can fill out the remaining slots and perform reasonably well, even if they don't replicate the communication and strategic thinking of human teammates.

The game also supports a thriving competitive scene, with regular tournaments and cash-prize events helping to foster a high-level player base.

Perhaps more importantly, the matchmaking experience is excellent. During my earliest matches I was consistently paired with players of an appropriate skill level, allowing me to learn without feeling overwhelmed. Compared to many competitive online games, STARVAULT does an exceptional job of easing new players into its systems.

0:00 / 1:50 1× Gameplay footage captured on Steam

Pretty Fly For A MOBA Guy

Graphically, STARVAULT is an impressive achievement on Quest hardware.

The map is large, varied and packed with verticality. More importantly, the art direction strikes an excellent balance between looking good and playing well. Performance has been rock solid throughout my time with both the standalone and PC versions.

It is clear that STARVAULT was designed with standalone hardware as its primary focus, and as such the Steam version does not dramatically transform the visual experience. Much like Population: One, the strength of STARVAULT's presentation comes from its effective art direction rather than cutting-edge graphical effects.

Quest players will be thoroughly impressed, while PC players may simply find themselves with a cleaner version of an already strong visual package.

The sound design delivers exactly what it needs to.

Spatial audio cues are excellent, allowing players to quickly identify attacks, abilities and threats during chaotic engagements. Every hero possesses distinct audio signatures that help communicate what is happening on the battlefield and where it is happening.

While the sound design may not stand out in quite the same way as in games like Breachers, it succeeds across every area that matters and contributes to an experience that feels consistently polished and high quality.

Final Verdict

STARVAULT has truly impressed me.

I went into this experience expecting very little. In fact, I assumed I would play for an hour or two before moving on. Two weeks later I have a new favorite shooter and absolutely no intention of stopping anytime soon.

The incredible diversity of its heroes, the depth of its strategic gameplay and the strength of its online community combine to create something genuinely special. It is not perfect though; matches can run a little too long and unlocking heroes can require a chunky time commitment, but these are relatively minor criticisms within an otherwise outstanding package.

If you have any interest whatsoever in online shooters then STARVAULT is an exceptionally easy recommendation. I certainly wasn't expecting to fall in love with it, yet here I am, thirty hours later, annoyed at you for making me write about STARVAULT when I could be playing it.

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