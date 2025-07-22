 Skip to content
Sharp Is Developing A Hybrid Haptic VR Glove & Controller

 &  David Heaney
Sharp is making a hybrid VR glove and controller, combining tactile feedback with buttons and a thumbstick, though hasn't yet decided whether to sell it.

To be clear, this isn't a force feedback glove. It doesn't resist the movement of your fingers. What it does have is "multi-segmented tactile elements" on each fingertip (including the thumb), which can produce vibration patterns that simulate the texture of virtual objects.

Multi-segmented tactile elements on fingertips

The electrodes on the transducer are divided:
Various vibration patterns on the surface convey different textures
Sensing touch on the skin surface of the fingers

The basic idea here isn't new, and companies like bHaptics even sell haptic VR gloves for $250, and have done for years now. But based on the images and description, Sharp's glove would have much higher tactile resolution, allowing for a far more realistic recreation of textures.

Further, rather than just being a glove, Sharp's device includes the surface of a typical VR controller, including the buttons and thumbstick, attached to the side of your index finger for your thumb to rest on and use. It's essentially a hybrid VR glove and controller, something many VR enthusiasts have been asking for for years.

Sharp's webpage for the project lists a "provisional price" of ¥100,000, roughly $700, though notes that "it has not been decided that this will be commercialized".

Further, the device in its current form does not include any kind of positional tracking or finger tracking, meaning on its own, you'd need to hope that computer vision based hand tracking systems detect it as a hand. The page notes that Sharp is "considering an attachment method to controllers with a high market share, in which case a position tracker will not be necessary".

Still, we imagine Sharp will see significant interest from VR enthusiasts, especially VRChat users, and we'll keep an eye out for any future news of this fascinating hybrid glove controller.

