RAGER Hits Up An Early Access Launch Next Week

Music action brawler RAGER enters early access next week on Quest 3 and PC VR.

Developed by Insane Prey, RAGER aims to blend timing-based melee combat with an electronic soundtrack across a campaign where you take down robotic enemies across short but high-energy duels. After releasing an updated demo on PC VR and Quest earlier this year, it's now launching on October 9 in early access on both platforms.

The wider soundtrack promises a mix of genres ranging between darksynth, metalstep, industrial bass, war drums, drum and bass, and more, promising each track is tuned to sync up with combat patterns. Multiple difficulty settings are also supported, while publisher Impact Inked confirms levels range from ninety seconds to four minutes.

A Steam FAQ confirms this initial early access launch will feature the full campaign with twelve levels, three boss fights, and online leaderboards, stating early access should last “for up to 12 months.” Planned additions for the full release include a freestyle mode, weapon skins, and fight modifiers, while post-launch updates will bring a survival mode and level editor. Multiplayer will “potentially” happen too, though that's unconfirmed.

RAGER enters early access on October 9 on PC VR and the Quest 3 family.