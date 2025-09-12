Quest's Web Browser Seems To Be Getting Ad Blocking & VPN Extensions

The Horizon OS browser seems to be getting a range of new extensions, including an ad blocker and multiple VPN options, a screenshot suggests.

For most people, Meta's web browser currently has one first-party extension, a PDF viewer, and one third-party extension, the LastPass password manager. It shipped last year.

Now, one week before Meta Connect 2025, some Quest owners are seeing eight new extensions available, an ad blocker, four new password managers, and three VPN services:

Ghostery Tracker & Ad Blocker

Bitwarden (Password Manager)

NordPass (Password Manager)

Proton Pass (Password Manager)

Dashlane (Password Manager)

NordVPN

Proton VPN

AdGuard VPN

Crop of screenshot posted by Reddit user retxed018 , crediting Quest owner Alice Johnson.

Password manager integrations make it far more practical to use your headset's web browser to access web services that use an account.

On Apple Vision Pro, if you already own other Apple devices, your Safari saved passwords will automatically be available, gated behind your iris with Optic ID. The same should be true for Google Chrome users with the upcoming Android XR platform, set to debut on Samsung's standalone headset.

Meta, on the other hand, does not have a traditional device ecosystem or browser. As such, to avoid its users having to painstakingly manually enter passwords, it needs to broker partnerships with partners such as password managers, and perhaps one day other browsers.

Meanwhile, the addition of an ad blocker should make much of the web more pleasant to browse, and load faster, with the tradeoff of taking away potential revenue from companies that rely on ads to survive.

The three VPN services in the screenshot also support ad blocking, if you pay the monthly subscription fee, in addition to their usefulness for bypassing national censorship, keeping your IP address and what sites you visit private, and accessing region-locked content.

It's already possible to get a wide range of add-ons in the third-party Wolvic browser, an offshoot of Firefox Reality available on the Horizon Store that supports Firefox add-ons. That includes popular ad blockers, password managers, VPNs, and more.

But Wolvic is an immersive app, not a 2D window, so can't be brought up or kept up while in other immersive apps. While you can also sideload the APK for the flatscreen Android Firefox app, that requires enabling developer mode and using an external device like a PC, and doesn't support WebXR.

Thus, the built-in web browser getting more extensions should still be very useful for many Quest owners. Of course, what would be more useful would be the ability for any developer to submit extensions to an extension store.

Meta Connect 2025 is set to take place next week, and it's possible we'll hear more about what's next for the Horizon OS web browser.