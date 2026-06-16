Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon Reality Elite, Its New Flagship XR Chipset

Qualcomm just announced Snapdragon Reality Elite, its new flagship XR chipset, and it will debut in the compute puck of Xreal's Aura Android XR device this fall.

The chipset's naming is a departure from Qualcomm's usual for its chipsets for XR headsets, which currently power almost every non-Apple standalone headset on the market.

It's the new flagship offering for powerful standalone XR devices, and is explicitly designed to support multiple form factors, including the chipset being in the headset itself and the chipset being in a tethered compute puck. It's also designed to work in either passthrough or see-through display systems.

0:00 / 1:32 1× Qualcomm's trailer for Snapdragon Reality Elite.

Compared to Qualcomm's previous flagship, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 that's used in Samsung Galaxy XR, Play For Dream MR, and Sony's enterprise headset, Snapdragon Reality Elite promises:

60% greater GPU performance.

30% greater CPU performance.

160% greater NPU performance for machine learning tasks (48 TOPS).

An expanded EVA (Engine for Visual Analytics) block which accelerates more computer vision tasks such as 3D environment reconstruction.

Enhanced camera passthrough with 10% lower photon-to-photon latency, 33% less power draw, and advanced image noise reduction.

Support for faster UFS 4.0 storage.

Support for 4.2 GHz RAM (up from 3.2 GHz).

Built-in support for up to 2x USB 3.1 ports.

Bluetooth 6.0 support.

Qualcomm also claims Snapdragon Reality Elite achieves 20% longer battery life with the same workload as XR2+ Gen 2, and is up to 12°C cooler under load, crucial to making it suitable for tethered pucks that the user might put in their pocket.

When asked by UploadVR whether the chip would perform worse in a user's pocket than on a headset with an active cooling fan, the company declined to directly answer, instead pointing towards this as being the responsibility of device makers, and that the chip is designed to work in various form factors.

UploadVR estimate of GPU performance based on known characteristics.

The company says that the 160% more powerful NPU enables "entirely new Gen AI experiences" on-device, from photorealistic avatars to LLM agents and rapid real‑time 3D object generation.

Qualcomm says a 3 billion parameter LLM could run on-device at 45 tokens per second, while a 512×512 large vision model could run with around 1.7 seconds of latency.

UploadVR asked Qualcomm whether the expanded EVA block could enable performant real-time continuous scene meshing on headsets without a depth sensor, and the company responded that the answer was essentially yes, from a chipset capability perspective, but that this would be up to developers.

The first confirmed headset to use Snapdragon Reality Elite is the Xreal Aura Android XR, which today at the AWE expo was confirmed as shipping this fall.

Play For Dream also says it will use Snapdragon Reality Elite in its next flagship device.