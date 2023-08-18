 Skip to content
Puzzling Places Collaborates With Brink Traveler In 'The Wave' DLC

 Henry Stockdale
Puzzling Places The Wave DLC

Puzzling Places marks Arizona as its latest DLC destination, working with Blink Traveler to recreate The Wave.

For this latest DLC, Puzzling Places is collaborating with Brink Traveler, a VR travel app that replicates real-world environments using photogrammetric captures on Quest and PC VR. The Wave is a sandstone rock formation found on the Coyote Buttes slopes around Arizona and is noted for its unusual appearance. Puzzling Places used a photogrammetry scan by BRINK XR to create this DLC.

"Many players have been asking for locations in US Parks, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to collaborate with a studio that is also using photogrammetry in a very unique way,” says Daniel Sproll, Realities.io CEO, in a prepared statement.

The Wave DLC is out now on the Meta Quest platform, Pico 4, PSVR and PSVR 2 for $1.99. A limited time 'Joint Exploration Bundle' with both games and The Wave is also available exclusively on Quest for $22.99, ending on August 31.

