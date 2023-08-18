Puzzling Places marks Arizona as its latest DLC destination, working with Blink Traveler to recreate The Wave.

For this latest DLC, Puzzling Places is collaborating with Brink Traveler, a VR travel app that replicates real-world environments using photogrammetric captures on Quest and PC VR. The Wave is a sandstone rock formation found on the Coyote Buttes slopes around Arizona and is noted for its unusual appearance. Puzzling Places used a photogrammetry scan by BRINK XR to create this DLC.

"Many players have been asking for locations in US Parks, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to collaborate with a studio that is also using photogrammetry in a very unique way,” says Daniel Sproll, Realities.io CEO, in a prepared statement.

The Wave DLC is out now on the Meta Quest platform, Pico 4, PSVR and PSVR 2 for $1.99. A limited time 'Joint Exploration Bundle' with both games and The Wave is also available exclusively on Quest for $22.99, ending on August 31.