Superhero Sim Project Demigod Now Supports Social Multiplayer

Superhero sim Project Demigod now has a multiplayer mode on Quest and Steam.

Developed by Omnifarious Studios, you may recall Project Demigod entered full release in February 2024 after an initial early access launch. It's a physics-based superhero sandbox with modding support that gives you a range of powers such as super strength or flight, where you can take on enemies and bosses across different missions.

Now, Project Demigod has recently launched the 'Demigods United' update with two major additions. Social multiplayer lets you hang out with others across the city, with “full enemy combat” coming soon in a future update. Drone combat is also available, where you can fight against drones, turrets, and attack helicopters.

Demigods United marks the latest patch in a series of post-launch updates. Previous updates include adding giant enemies, a 'Demi-Mod' patch that upgraded the modding SDK, and the 'Armory Update' with new weapons and other changes. This April's 'Lights, Camera, Action' update also included the LIV Creator Kit and power color customization.

Project Demigod is out now on the Meta Quest platform and PC VR.