Popular Mobile Game Vortex 9 Comes To VR Next Week With Crossplay

The bizarre weaponry and battle-ready pets of comic shooter Vortex 9 are coming to VR soon on Quest headsets.

Developed by iWorlds, the VR port of Vortex 9 will launch on Meta Quest on February 26. The shooter has previously been released as a free-to-play game on iOS and Google's Play Store, where it has cumulatively amassed more than 10 million players. The VR port will be Crossplay compatible, which could help the game's transition to VR.

Vortex 9 hangs its hat on absurdity. Players customize a variety of stylish heroes and jump into colorful arenas wielding over-the-top weapons, such as battle lollipops and bubble miniguns. Players can also create and play with cute battle pets across several multiplayer modes, including Team Battle, Solo Deathmatch, and Capture Point.

Vortex 9 is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The Meta Quest release drops February 26, and can be wishlisted now.