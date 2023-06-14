Pixel Ripped 1978 released a new launch trailer before arriving on Quest, Steam and PSVR 2.

Developed by ARVORE, Pixel Ripped 1978 follows a similar pattern to the series' previous games - 1989, 1995 and the On The Road spin-off. Published by Atari, this retro-themed adventure sees you playing as Dot, a video game designer working at Atari's headquarters in Sunnyvale. Traveling between different classic games to stop the Cyblin Lord, we got a closer look during the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023.

Here's an official summary of what to expect from this third main installment:

Pixel Ripped 1978 is the newest game in the Pixel Ripped series. Our hero Dot has to once again fight against the evil Cyblin Lord, who has a very complex plan: to hack into the game creator’s past at ATARI and to make himself the protagonist! But Dot isn’t alone in this crazy endeavor through time - she has the help of Bug, Pixel Ripped’s creator herself, as they join forces to dispel Cyblin Lord and launch the game on time.

Pixel Ripped 1978 arrives on Quest 2, PSVR 2 and PC VR on June 15. We'll be bringing you a review soon but in the meantime, you can check out our previous hands-on impressions below: