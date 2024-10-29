Myst 2.0 Update Moves To Unreal Engine 5 & OpenXR

Myst update 2.0 moves the Steam version to OpenXR and Unreal Engine 5, promising stability and performance improvements.

Originally launched nearly four years ago, Cyan announced that its Myst remake just received its landmark update 2.0 on Steam. It's now been moved from Unreal Engine 4.27+ to Unreal Engine 5.3.2, which the studio claims resolved a "wide number" of stability issues with slight improvements to lighting and reflections, though Lumen and Nanite haven't been implemented "yet."

For VR-specific changes, Myst now uses OpenXR and consolidates the VR launch choices into a single option. However, this update also sees Myst ending official support for the original Vive and Rift headsets, alongside Quest 1 via Quest Link - native Quest 1 support was dropped last year. HP Reverb G2 is similarly affected after Microsoft deprecated Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

"This doesn’t mean that you CAN’T play Myst with those headsets, it just means that we are unable to give official support for them anymore," confirmed Cyan.

Elsewhere, other new changes include promised improvements for ray tracing on Windows and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for Macs. A new general user interface has also been introduced with similarities to its UI in the recent Riven remake. Finally, all supersampling options have been updated to newer versions.

Presently, Version 2.0 has only been released on PC via Steam, and Cyan confirmed that it's working on the patch for Quest and other platforms. The studio couldn't confirm a clear time estimate yet for this launch, though it's hoping to have this update ready "soon."

Myst is available now on Quest, Steam, and flatscreen platforms.