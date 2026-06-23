Motorcycle Street Racer Lanesplit Officially Adds VR Support

Lanesplit, a high speed urban motorcycle street racer, dropped its update for VR supported gameplay as part of today's VR Games Showcase.

We previously reported this was coming today in our UploadVR Summer Showcase earlier this month.

Here's the official trailer:

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Lanesplit first released on Steam in January of this year and sits at a 'Mostly Positive' rating with 336 reviews. It favors speed with score multipliers for faster riding and daring, more skillful lane splitting. Crashes and driving too slowly reset players' current points, hurting the chance to place on the game's global leaderboards.

Lanesplit supports solo or multiplayer gameplay, a dynamic weather system that demands careful bike selection depending on the terrain, and optional traffic settings to cater to each player's comfort. Since release, the game has already received two major updates before today's VR support. A roadmap promises a high-speed police chase mode in Q3 of this year followed by motorcycle tuning options in Q4.

Lanesplit is available now on Steam. At the time of this article, the game is on sale for 34% off at $11.87. I have received a review key from developer FunkyMouse, so keep an eye out for gameplay impressions soon.