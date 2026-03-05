Mixed Reality Dinosaur Building Game Le Dino Labo Launches On Quest Today

The built-for-Quest puzzle game allows players to piece together full-scale fossils of iconic dinosaurs.

Le Dino Labo is a mixed reality puzzle builder in which players reconstruct fossils of dinosaur skeletons bone by bone. The game uses full hand tracking interaction, allowing fragments of iconic dinosaurs to be examined, rotated, and assembled into complete creatures all within the player's real-world environment. When a dinosaur is completed, it springs to true life size, driving home the sheer enormity of these ancient creatures.

0:00 / 0:39 1×

The base game is available now and includes five dinosaurs: Tyrannosaurus Rex, Spinosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Styracosaurus, and the airborne Pteranodon.

In addition to today's release, the game's developers have announced an upcoming DLC, "Jurassic Giants," which includes three species from the Jurassic era, and a roadmap for future updates that includes new themed packs, deeper skeletal manipulation, enhanced environmental integration, and more.

Le Dino Labo is available now on the Meta Horizon Store priced at $4.99.