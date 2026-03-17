Maid Of Sker VR Releases Today on Quest 3, PlayStation VR2 & PC VR

The survival horror game Maid of Sker makes its VR debut today on Quest 3, Quest 3S, PlayStation VR2, and Steam.
Maid of Sker VR, a VR port of the critically-acclaimed flat screen game Maid of Sker, arrives today on Quest 3, Quest 3S, PlayStation VR2, and Steam. Inspired by Welsh folklore, Maid of Sker VR is a macabre first-person survival horror game set in the late 19th century, in which players explore a remote hotel, solve puzzles, and unravel a mystery while attempting to survive a cult of sinister creatures known as "The Quiet Ones."
Gameplay leans into stealth, with sound playing a major role in whether or not you live or die. The player can be tracked by sound, so that holding your breath, walking quietly, and using a special defensive sound device become the game's major mechanics.
The flat screen version of Maid of Sker has been out since 2020, and has been acclaimed by critics and players alike. On Steam, Maid of Sker holds a Very Positive ranking based on over 1,700 user reviews.
Maid of Sker VR is available beginning today on the Meta Horizon Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam.