Maid Of Sker VR Releases Today on Quest 3, PlayStation VR2 & PC VR

The survival horror game Maid of Sker makes its VR debut today on Quest 3, Quest 3S, PlayStation VR2, and Steam.

Maid of Sker VR, a VR port of the critically-acclaimed flat screen game Maid of Sker, arrives today on Quest 3, Quest 3S, PlayStation VR2, and Steam. Inspired by Welsh folklore, Maid of Sker VR is a macabre first-person survival horror game set in the late 19th century, in which players explore a remote hotel, solve puzzles, and unravel a mystery while attempting to survive a cult of sinister creatures known as "The Quiet Ones."

Gameplay leans into stealth, with sound playing a major role in whether or not you live or die. The player can be tracked by sound, so that holding your breath, walking quietly, and using a special defensive sound device become the game's major mechanics.

0:00 / 1:52 1×

The flat screen version of Maid of Sker has been out since 2020, and has been acclaimed by critics and players alike. On Steam, Maid of Sker holds a Very Positive ranking based on over 1,700 user reviews.

Maid of Sker VR is available beginning today on the Meta Horizon Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam.