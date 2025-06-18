I Am Cat Now Has Multiplayer

I Am Cat lets players roam free in a pirate map with friends in a new update.

One of VR’s most popular games that took the world by storm thanks to its inherently silly premise, I Am Cat, has now added a long-awaited multiplayer feature. As the name suggests, I Am Cat uses physics-based VR to its full advantage by putting you in the paws of a cat inside a grandma’s house. Having to move in a primal way a la Gorilla Tag, the goal of this game is simple but effective: to cause as much chaos as you can in this poor woman’s house.

With this latest update, I Am Cat lets you connect with 19 other players in a fresh, pirate-themed map. With the primary objective to increase the mayhem that having 20 cats run wild implies, you and your fellow felines can engage in various fun activities. These flying interconnected ships work as a sandbox to offer snowball fights, fighting with medieval weapons, and other mini-game challenges to keep the online session lively. A piano to flex your musical abilities with others and a kitchen to cook treats for everyone around are some of the novel experiences to share with friends.

New cat cosmetics were also added to personalize your avatar. While character customization was already available in-game, these are further options to explore with this multiplayer update via in-app purchases. After this free update, developer New Folder Games has confirmed to expect more content soon.

I Am Cat is available on Quest and Steam.