Humble Ultimate Racing Sim Bundle Discounts Four PC VR Games

After a new PC VR racer? The Humble Ultimate Racing Sim Bundle could be a tempting pick.

Humble's latest bundle doesn't split games into separate tiers like we often see. Normally costing $338 combined, The Ultimate Racing Sim Bundle includes seven games in a single tier for $13. It includes Assetto Corsa: Ultimate Edition, a game we once called one of the best VR racing games, alongside Assetto Corsa Competizione, Automobilista 2, and rFactor 2. The other games - DFRIFT21, NASCAR Heat 5 (Ultimate Edition) and Automobilista - are flatscreen only.

For the Ultimate Racing Sim Bundle, Humble confirms charity proceeds will support Trees, Water & People, a group dedicated to fighting climate change by "helping communities to protect, conserve, and manage their natural resources. You can pay more than $13 if you wish to further support the charity and publishers. As always, Humble lets you determine how much revenue gets split between itself, the publishers, and its chosen charities.

The Ultimate Racing Sim Bundle is available now until August 17.