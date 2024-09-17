Hide the Corpse Leaves Early Access Today on Quest

The corpse-hiding VR game, Hide the Corpse, is leaving early access after just four months, and is available today on Quest.

Developed by Realcast (Just Hoops), the aptly titled Hide the Corpse sees you attempting to hide a body strategically within four minutes, with the game offering different maps to enjoy as you avoid getting arrested. The game has been developed over the past 18 months by the indie team, with four months in early access.

While the game had a variety of levels during early access, the 1.0 version of the game brings the total to six maps to enjoy. However, for those who want to spend more time with the physics-based game, a new sandbox mode has been added for the full release. The latest update also brings a better progression, more music, an advanced tutorial, and more.

Despite leaving early access after only a brief stint where it launched on Quest, the developer isn't just launching it and hoping for the best. Community feedback during the early access period helped the game become what it is today and Realcast is planning ongoing post-launch updates, bringing additional content in the future.

Hide the Corpse is now available on the Meta Quest platform, with support for Quest 3, Pro, and 2 headsets.