Gorilla Tag Toys Are Coming To US Retail Stores Next Year

A new global licensing deal will bring toys based on the world's most popular multiplayer VR game to stores soon.

Bonkers Toys has announced a licensing agreement with Another Axiom, the makers of Gorilla Tag. Under the new agreement, Bonkers Toys will release Gorilla Tag-themed plushies, figures, collectibles and other toys to major retailers across the United States in 2027.

Gorilla Tag launched in 2021, and has since become a viral VR sensation amongst younger players. In 2025, the game topped over 1 million daily users and over 3.7 million monthly users on its way to a total of over 15 million unique players. The made-for-VR experience allows players to customize and embody virtual "Monke" avatars and to play games with friends and strangers in a social VR environment.

0:00 / 1:19 1×

Gorilla Tag's wacky physics-based gameplay prioritizes social interaction and maximum silliness, and it's undeniably a good game that provides an inherently fun experience. But parents should be aware of what their kids are doing in VR. Despite being ostensibly made for kids, there is no shortage of terrible behavior happening in Gorilla Tag and in similar social games aimed at kids.

Gorilla Tag is free-to-play on Quest and on PlayStation VR2, alongside a paid version on Steam.