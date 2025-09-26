The Bethpage Black course in GOLF+ is now Ryder Cup themed, letting you try your chances in VR.

The course was added back in June as a $15 DLC, and now, it has been temporarily updated to reflect the 2025 Ryder Cup taking place on it.

0:00 / 0:36 1×

VR golfers will see the grandstands around the 1st and 18th holes, packed galleries, and Ryder Cup signage and branding throughout the routing.

That crowd isn't just for show either, as it roars in reaction to a good shot.

The real Ryder Cup runs today, tomorrow, and Sunday, and GOLF+ gives you the ability to see how you might fare on the course.

GOLF+ is $30 on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest headsets. The game comes with three selectable courses, while 39 paid DLC courses are also offered, or you can access them all for $10/month with GOLF+ Pass.

Speaking to UploadVR earlier this year, GOLF+ CEO and co-founder Ryan Engle confirmed selling over 1.5 million copies. The game is currently listed as the #17 best-selling paid Quest game of all time, making it one of the most successful independent VR games ever.