GOLF+ Coming To Steam This Summer

GOLF+, the best selling golf sim on Quest, is making its way to Steam this year, targeting a late-summer release.

The developers of GOLF+ have announced that their immensely popular golf sim game will be coming to PC VR via Steam sometime this year. Though an exact date has not yet been announced, the team is targeting a late summer release.

Alongside the planned Steam launch, GOLF+ is also continuing to develop a previously announced mixed-reality golf simulator experience that's innovative for the way it simultaneously allows a combined long game and accurate, nuanced putting experience.

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GOLF+ is currently available through the Meta PC VR Store, as well as on Meta Quest, where it has sold over 1.5 million copies (as reported in February 2025). It currently sits at 15th on Meta's all-time best-selling list. We previously reported that the team are targeting a "unified experience" with "shared physics, multiplayer, and cross-play" across all platforms.

GOLF+ is $30 on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest headsets. The game comes with three selectable courses, while over 40 paid DLC courses are also offered, or you can access them all for $10/month with GOLF+ Pass.

GOLF+ will be swinging onto Steam in Summer 2026. You can wish list the game now.