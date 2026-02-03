GOLF+ Roadmap Reveal Includes Planned PC VR Port

The best-selling golf game on Quest is expanding in 2026, with new features, new courses, and a port to Steam released PC VR.

Ryan Engle, founder of GOLF+, recently published a fairly ambitious roadmap for the popular golf game, which specifies the addition of a new social lobby, UI improvements, and over a dozen new courses.

Engle announced that GOLF+ will soon be coming to PC VR via Steam, and that this version will sport graphical "enhancements."

GOLF+ is currently available through the Meta PC VR Store, as well as on Meta Quest, where it has sold over 1.5 million copies (as reported in February 2025), and sits at 15th on Meta's all-time best-selling list.

Engle confirmed that the team are targeting a "unified experience" across platforms, with "shared physics, multiplayer, and cross-play" across all platforms.

Additional comment from Engle confirmed that the PC VR port is a critical step toward a potential GOLF+ PSVR2 port. "The work we're doing now will set us up for that," wrote Engle.

GOLF+ is $30 on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest headsets. The game comes with three selectable courses, while 34 paid DLC courses are also offered, or you can access them all for $10/month with GOLF+ Pass.