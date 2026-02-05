GOLF+ Shares Update On Mixed Reality Golf Simulation

GOLF+, shared a new video showcasing an in-development mixed reality golf simulator.

As part of last week's GOLF+ roadmap announcement, which we covered here, CEO Ryan Engle mentioned golf simulators as a key focus for the company. Today, Engle has revealed a short video demonstrating how just such a technology would work in the real world.

Golf simulators use screens and launch monitors to allow players to shoot their shot with physical clubs and real golf balls. The velocity and path of the ball are shown on a large screen in real time, allowing the player to play courses from all over the world without ever stepping foot outdoors. Players can play in bars, clubs, at dedicated golf sim facilities, in cities, in their own homes, etc.

Golf simulators have become more popular over the last few years as technology has improved. The big challenge with golf simulators, however, lies in their relative inability to successfully replicate the sport's short game and putting.

0:00 / 1:11 1×

Engle believes the solution to this shortcoming is a combined ecosystem of launch monitor and VR headset, and if the video provided is anything to go by, the team may be onto something. While this is a project very much in the development phase, things do look promising.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on future developments in GOLF+, and in the virtual golf space at large.