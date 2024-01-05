ICYMI: 5 Big VR Gaming Updates From Late December

Catching up on the latest VR gaming updates? Here's what you may have missed over the holidays:

Like many of you, the UploadVR team mostly spent the Christmas holidays and New Year period away from our desks. Understandably, this meant that there were numerous updates for VR games that we missed during the ongoing festivities. While this particular roundup looks to the last few weeks, we're looking to make these roundups a regular part of our coverage, so expect more to come.

If we've missed anything, please let us know through the contact details below. Otherwise, in no specific order, here's our festive news roundup:

Arizona Sunshine 2 dropped Patch 1.1 on all platforms, which revamped and rebalanced the difficulty settings. We also learned more about the planned Quest 3 update. Quest 3 already has a resolution boost, but following the recent v60 update, Vertigo states it's taking more time to "introduce significant upgrades in the new year," such as high-resolution textures, enhanced FX effects and more.

Steam Reveals Best Of 2023 PC VR Lineup

Like previous years, Steam announced its top 50 PC VR games based on gross revenue. For new games, Ghosts of Tabor and Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 reached the Platinum tier, Vertigo 2 landed in Gold, while The Light Brigade, Grimlord and Arizona Sunshine 2 appeared in Silver. Labyrinthine also took 2023's Steam VR Game of the Year, which is determined by fan votes.

Brazen Blaze Open Beta Registrations Are Live

Brazen Blaze, MyDearest's upcoming 3v3 "smack & shoot" action game, has opened registrations for its open beta test with four playable characters. Taking place between February 5-12, sign-ups close on January 6 and you can do that here. Anyone who registers will enter a competition to win one of five T-Pain tickets for an upcoming AmazeVR concert.

In Death: Unchained released a major update for Quest 3 during the holidays. According to Superbright, this Quest 3 update adds a 40% resolution increase, 90Hz support, interior lighting improvements, shadows for enemies, new floor patterns and more.

Quest+ Games for January 2024

Following The Thrill of the Fight and Swarm in December, January's Quest+ games are now available to download. First up is Nock, a multiplayer game that mixes soccer with archery. Second is Richie's Plank Experience, which recently received MR support, Canyon's Edge DLC, and visual enhancements for both Quest 2 and Quest 3.

While those were the biggest stories on our radar, we didn't want to miss out on several other updates, either. Arcadia launched on Quest App Lab as a free-to-play MR experience, Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR received the Florida DLC, Inter Solar 83 is offering early alpha access, while Home Detective received a full release following its initial launch in May.

It doesn't stop there, either. Iron Guard: Homecoming and Hand Physics Lab both added MR support, while Retropolis dot.Line is granting open beta access through Discord to 200 people. Iron Rebellion added six new weapons and visual enhancements. Finally, X8 introduced a new playable Hero, Charade, Beginner Rush Mode and AI improvements.

If you've got an update for a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.

