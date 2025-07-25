D&D-Based Dungeon Full Dive Goes Free Next Week As Studio Shuts Down

Dungeon Full Dive's developer is shutting down, and it's making the VR tabletop RPG toolkit's $50 GM Edition free next week.

Launched in early access in 2023 with optional PC VR support, Dungeon Full Dive developer TxK Gaming Studios confirmed that it's officially closing down. On Kickstarter and Steam, TxK states it has been unable to secure sustainable funding going forward and that investment “is no longer an option.”

This is not a decision made lightly. We have spent the past months exploring every possible path forward - investment, partnerships, downsizing, alternate revenue models - but none of them were enough to secure a sustainable future for the studio. We built Dungeon Full Dive with everything we had, but the reality is that the cost of continuing as a company has become too high.

Stating “we're sorry for the silence” over the lack of recent communication to its community - the last patch arrived in December 2024 - TxK confirmed this was, “at least in part,” a conscious decision because it was seeking external investment. The studio says it was “concerned that sharing our financial difficulties too openly might scare off potential partners,” while acknowledging that “some of that silence may have felt like abandonment.”

Signs of trouble have been evident for some time with Dungeon Full Dive, and half of TxK's staff were previously laid off in February 2024 due to sales expectations not being met. April then saw the studio take a different approach by splitting the original game into two versions in an attempt to bring in more players.

The 'Game Master Edition' previously cost $50 and lets you host other players and provides full toolkit access, offering an unlimited number of characters, maps, and miniatures. Anyone who didn't buy the original release or the subsequent GM Edition can also participate in these online multiplayer sessions through a free 'Player Edition' with limited features.

Despite today's news, Dungeon Full Dive will not be disappearing. Though it won't receive further updates on Steam and the previously announced Quest version will no longer happen, the GM Edition will become free for everyone to download on August 1 with all current features remaining available.

Online servers will remain live “for the foreseeable future” with no plans to shut them down, and TxK states "we’ll do everything we can to keep them running as long as possible.”