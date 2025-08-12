Detective VR Reaches New Platforms In 2026

First available on Quest earlier this year, Detective VR is sleuthing its way to PS VR2 and SteamVR in spring 2026.

Announced at the VR Games Showcase, narrative investigation game Detective VR will snoop onto PS VR2 and SteamVR early next year. In our February review on Quest, we hailed it as a fun, inspiring, and suspenseful romp, and we ultimately enjoyed the mixed reality experience. Pinning clues to a detective board, carefully analyzing prerecorded interactions, and taking pictures of suspicious stains at the crime scene are all part of the legwork involved in Detective VR.

0:00 / 0:39 1×

With an extensive focus on hand tracking, players can do a pinch motion to take a picture or thoroughly scour documents with a magnifying glass. Although it is possible to play with controllers, this intuitive approach to gameplay allows for a unique experience. Free to engage in a more hands-on manner, no pun intended, inspecting every nook and cranny for forensic evidence is paramount.

Speaking to UploadVR around the Quest launch, the developers at Studio Chipo y Juan & VALEM Studio took the time to go in-depth about the use of innovative technology.

“Our goal was not to create any friction between the player and the story; the interactions had to become natural, almost invisible. That's why mixed reality and hand-tracking were so important… you feel at ease, interacting in the comfort of your environment.”

How the Steam and PlayStation VR2 ports will adapt MR for full immersion is unclear. Still, it's a welcome addition to the list of PlayStation VR2 games that support hand tracking, as recently seen in Masters of Light, Maestro, and Waltz of the Wizard. Whodunit fans will not have to wait long to don their fedoras.

Detective VR reaches PS VR2 and Steam in spring 2026, and it's out now on Quest.