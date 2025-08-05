Every PlayStation VR2 Game With Hand Tracking Support

After PlayStation VR2 games with PS5 Pro enhancements? Here's everything you need to know.

Controller-free hand tracking has been available on standalone VR headsets for years, and PlayStation VR2 recently supported this option. As revealed during SIGGRAPH Asia 2024, PlayStation VR2's hand tracking runs at 60Hz and February 2025 saw publicly available PS VR2 games begin supporting it on the PS5-powered headset.

However, unlike Quest headsets, the PlayStation VR2 system interface does not currently support hand tracking controls. You'll still need to use the Sense Controllers to navigate the menu to launch the game, go into passthrough mode, place the controllers down, and leave passthrough mode to continue with hand tracking.

If you're after a more in-depth PlayStation VR2 hand tracking review compared to Quest 3, we previously compared how Waltz of the Wizard runs using this approach on both platforms.

So far, only three released games presently support this option on PlayStation VR2. Some of the best hand-tracking games on Quest with ports like Job Simulator, Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, and Unplugged don't currently have hand tracking enabled on PS VR2. Should that change, we'll update this list as time goes on.

It's also worth noting that while some games state the Sense Controllers are “optional” on their PlayStation Store pages, that doesn't mean hand tracking is supported. This usually refers to when other controller options like the PS5's standard DualSense controller are supported.

With that said, here are all the PlayStation VR2 games that support hand tracking.

Available Now

Maestro

Maestro by Double Jack received considerable praise when it launched last year on other platforms, mixing a classical music rhythm game with innovative hand tracking gameplay. Following June's PS VR2 launch, which arrived alongside the Star Wars Duel of the Fates DLC, it became the first game to support controller-free gameplay across Quest, Steam, PS VR2, and Pico.

Masters of Light

A VR action-adventure game set among the stars, Masters of Light by Coven and Albyon sees you defend the galaxy from an army of shadows using magical abilities. Following its release in late 2024 on PS VR2, a post-launch patch arrived this March that added hand tracking controls.

Waltz of the Wizard

Waltz of the Wizard is one of the oldest VR games to support hand tracking across any VR platforms, going all the way back to 2020 on Quest. It's no surprise then that this was the first game on PlayStation VR2 to support hand tracking through a free update. You can read our full hands-on impressions below to learn more.

Upcoming PS VR2 Games With Hand Tracking Support

Just Hoops

Developed by Realcast, Just Hoops offers a virtual arcade with “ultra-realistic physics” inspired by Pop-A-Shot. It features over 60 levels, challenges like moving hoops or time-based drills, 1v1 matchmaking and four-player lobbies, and more. Launching later this year on PS VR2, the store page confirms hand tracking support.

Looking for more out of your PlayStation VR2? If you have Sony's mid-generation console upgrade, we've listed every PlayStation VR2 game with PS5 Pro enhancements. Take a look at our full list of upcoming VR games to see what else is heading to Sony's headset, too.

Do you know of any games missing from this list? Please let us know through our contact form or email tips@uploadvr.com.