Maestro's Star Wars Duel Of The Fates Arrives Alongside PlayStation VR2 Release

Double Jack brings the music of a galaxy far, far away to the stage in their latest DLC offering, launching simultaneously with Maestro on PlayStation VR2.

We have seen some great DLC offerings for Maestro since its full release, starting with the Secret Sorcery and Doom Bound packs that brought the haunting themes of Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Game Of Thrones. Now, the title includes one of the most iconic themes in film history.

Previously Released DLC Content: Doom Bound Pack Tracklist:

● Ramin Djawadi – Main Theme (Game of Thrones)

● Howard Shore – The Bridge of Khazad-dûm (Lord of the Rings)

● Jacques Offenbach – Orpheus in the Underworld

● Franz Liszt – Totentanz

● Dmitri Shostakovich – Symphony No. 10

Secrets of Sorcery Pack Tracklist:

● John Williams: Hedwig's Theme (Harry Potter)

● Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (Fantasia)

● Edvard Grieg: In the Hall of the Mountain King

● Manuel de Falla: El Amor Brujo

● Antonio Vivaldi: Winter

● Hector Berlioz: The Fantastic Symphony

Gameplay captured on Quest 3 by UploadVR

With this single-track DLC, Double Jack is taking us back to the planet of Naboo to essentially embody composer John Williams as he scores one of the most epic lightsaber battles in the Star Wars franchise. As mentioned in my first article covering Maestro, Williams was one of the composers I really wanted to see added to the game, and we got that in the Secret Sorcery pack with Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter, but his Star Wars scores are what I really wanted to conduct and now with Duel of the Fates that dream has been achieved.

The Duel Of The Fates DLC pack also comes with a new stage environment, a non-gloved and vein-filled somewhat Sith-looking hand model, and even a shiny new baton that resembles a tiny lightsaber. While the new environment does have a light side/dark side vibe to it, I was surprised the stage wasn't more Star Wars-looking. The orchestra's new costumes and backdrop give a more Heaven and Hell vibe, but the dark side of the stage does resemble Mustafar a bit. Not having alien-looking creatures playing Star Wars-like instruments is missing, but overall the new content is enjoyable.

PlayStation VR2 hand tracking live stream - Waltz Of The Wizard

The launch coincides with Double Jack bringing Maestro to the PlayStation VR2, joining the ranks of Waltz of the Wizard and Masters of Light in using hand-tracking on the PS VR2. With this latest release, the game is now available across all VR major gaming platforms and can now be purchased as the "Complete Collection Bundle", which combines the main game and all of the currently available DLC packs at a discounted price of $34.99.

Overall, Maestro has been a breath of fresh air with its hand-tracking approach to the rhythm gaming genre. This is one we will continue to keep an eye on for future updates and there are so many other great composers that could be added here, so it will be interesting to see where Maestro goes next. Let us know in the comments below what music or composers you might want to see added to the game in a future update.